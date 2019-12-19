Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $676,170.60 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lumentum by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.66.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

