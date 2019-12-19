Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$8.60

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,220.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

