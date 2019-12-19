LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $374.86

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $374.86 and traded as high as $408.30. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares last traded at $402.65, with a volume of 734,684 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €399.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €375.48.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.