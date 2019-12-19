Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $363,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

