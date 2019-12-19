Maile Kaiser Sells 2,200 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maile Kaiser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Maile Kaiser sold 164 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $19,311.00.

COR stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

