Man Group plc Acquires 6,782 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $928.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

