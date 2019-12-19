Man Group plc Buys Shares of 12,800 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

