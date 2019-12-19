Man Group plc Buys Shares of 1,533 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Rogers by 43.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 35.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Rogers stock opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

