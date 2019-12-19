Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.53. Otonomy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.