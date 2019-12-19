Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 328.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

