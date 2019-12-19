Man Group plc Has $185,000 Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 26.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 9.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

STRL stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

