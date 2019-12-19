Man Group plc Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $724.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

