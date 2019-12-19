Man Group plc Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $139.02 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

