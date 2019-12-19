Man Group plc Has $35,000 Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -13.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

