Man Group plc Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

