Man Group plc Invests $111,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

