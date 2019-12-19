Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 13,100 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 83.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 679,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGS stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

