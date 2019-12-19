Man Group plc Sells 26,137 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 288,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 30.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.