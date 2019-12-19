Man Group plc Sells 310,925 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 310,925 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

