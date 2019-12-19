Man Group plc Takes $202,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,020.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,342 shares of company stock worth $1,582,371. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

