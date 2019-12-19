Man Group plc Takes $73,000 Position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $46,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

