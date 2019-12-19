Man Group plc Takes Position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Quotient by 27.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quotient by 65.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 9.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTNT stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $574.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.