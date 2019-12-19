Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives $48.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.