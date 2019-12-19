MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

