Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Matrix Service has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.