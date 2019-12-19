Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Aegion alerts:

AEGN opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegion during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aegion by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Aegion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.