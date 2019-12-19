MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells $511,648.18 in Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MMS opened at $73.71 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

