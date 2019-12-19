MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MediciNova alerts:

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 72.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.