Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 387,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $130,193.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,995 shares of company stock worth $386,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. NeoPhotonics Corp has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

