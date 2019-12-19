Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 4,516 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 581.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 88.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $17.25 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

