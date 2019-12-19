Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 1,113 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

