Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 44 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,852,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,744,000. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $371.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.30 and its 200-day moving average is $375.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $319.51 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

