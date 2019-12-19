Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDR opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

