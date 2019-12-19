Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.37. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

