Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $42,000 Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.70.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

