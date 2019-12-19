Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $56,000 Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

