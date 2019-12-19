Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $75,000 in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alphatec by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $403.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 797,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

