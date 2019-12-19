Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $82,000 in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 600,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

