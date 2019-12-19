Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $84,000 in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.48. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

