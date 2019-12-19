Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 113,602 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $365.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

