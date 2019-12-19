Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $84,000 Investment in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $264.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.