Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 10,734 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 313.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 487,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 381,605 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSL. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

