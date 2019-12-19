Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 5,663 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,717 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 11.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,613,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 592,283 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 191.8% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

