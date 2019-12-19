Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $61,000 Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

