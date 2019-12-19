Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $65,000 Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 670,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,855 shares during the period.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.