Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 108.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

