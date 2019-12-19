Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

