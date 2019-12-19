Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) versus Total (NASDAQ:TOT) Head to Head Analysis

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Total alerts:

Total has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Total and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $209.36 billion 0.69 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.75 Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.12 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 4.81% 9.96% 4.48% Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Total and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 3 11 0 2.79 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total presently has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Total’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.