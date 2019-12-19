Millennium Management LLC Acquires 6,836,331 Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 8,036.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ascena Retail Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102,631 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Shares of ASNA stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

Ascena Retail Group Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.