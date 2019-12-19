Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 303,359 Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 303,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 199.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adecoagro by 43.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Adecoagro SA has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

